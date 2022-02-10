Lela Rose RTW Fall 2022

“Light up the room with optimism,” Lela Rose said during a preview of her fall collection. Her designs continually include an uplifting colorful palette and plenty of feminine wardrobing. For fall, Rose’s time at her home in Jackson Hole injected subtle Western flair into her sunflower-drenched, happy lineup.

The look: “Western meets urban,” dressed-up femininity.

Quote of note: “The way it’s shot looks like the collection’s city meets west,” Rose said of her look book imagery, which was shot on her showroom terrace. “Sunflowers with the Empire State Building in the background, a little bit of Western influence, which is what the collection is about. There’s a whole optimism of sunflowers that runs throughout the whole collection.”

Key pieces: Pleated shimmer tulle frocks; sunflower-adorned dresses galore in sun-kissed fall hues (embroidered on Victorian draped printed crepe renditions, in fille coupe, printed on a standout cotton skirt and cropped jacket or golden-hued brocade strapless bustier with matching pant); tailored monochromatic dresses and separates with subtle silver beaded details; delicately draped dresses in solid ginger and pink; mix-and-match knit skirts and sweater sets.

The takeaway: From daywear to cocktail and evening, Rose’s polished and pretty fashions continue to project an eternally upbeat vibe.