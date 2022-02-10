×
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Pantone Reveals NYFW Fashion Color Trends for Fall 2022

Business

Alan Jope Prepares to Pump Up Unilever’s Prestige Beauty Business

Men's

Perry Ellis America Mines Its Heritage for Relaunch

Lela Rose RTW Fall 2022

For fall, Lela Rose melded subtle Western influences with happy, sunflower-drenched fashions.

Lela Rose RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Lela Rose

“Light up the room with optimism,” Lela Rose said during a preview of her fall collection. Her designs continually include an uplifting colorful palette and plenty of feminine wardrobing. For fall, Rose’s time at her home in Jackson Hole injected subtle Western flair into her sunflower-drenched, happy lineup.

The look: “Western meets urban,” dressed-up femininity.

Quote of note: “The way it’s shot looks like the collection’s city meets west,” Rose said of her look book imagery, which was shot on her showroom terrace. “Sunflowers with the Empire State Building in the background, a little bit of Western influence, which is what the collection is about. There’s a whole optimism of sunflowers that runs throughout the whole collection.”

Lela Rose RTW Fall 2022
Lela Rose RTW Fall 2022
Lela Rose RTW Fall 2022
Key pieces: Pleated shimmer tulle frocks; sunflower-adorned dresses galore in sun-kissed fall hues (embroidered on Victorian draped printed crepe renditions, in fille coupe, printed on a standout cotton skirt and cropped jacket or golden-hued brocade strapless bustier with matching pant); tailored monochromatic dresses and separates with subtle silver beaded details; delicately draped dresses in solid ginger and pink; mix-and-match knit skirts and sweater sets.

The takeaway: From daywear to cocktail and evening, Rose’s polished and pretty fashions continue to project an eternally upbeat vibe.

