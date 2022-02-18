Marc Jacobs RTW Fall 2022

Marc Jacobs had the last word at New York Fashion Week after all.

On Friday morning, the designer dropped a digital look book with a darkly romantic collection zeroing in on a floor-sweeping goth silhouette.

For years, Jacobs’ show was the eagerly awaited coda to the New York runways, and his theatricality unmatched among his New York peers.

His last runway collection for fall 2021, which he showed in June at the New York Public Library, was a barebones production. It was the first time he had a runway show in a year, and the collection was exclusive to one retailer — Bergdorf Goodman.

As reported by WWD, the designer has been restructuring his business to focus more on his lucrative beauty line, which is on pause, logo products and his lower-priced streetwear line Heaven, which had a pop-up store on L.A.’s Fairfax Avenue in 2021. Last month, Jacobs shuttered his flagship runway collection store on Melrose Place in L.A.

Although he showed off-calendar, and off-season in 2021, that collection reverberated on the runways in New York for fall 2022, proving that Jacobs has not lost his touch as a prognosticator. The gestural impulse that carried through that fall 2021 collection, with its dramatic proportions in sportswear and outerwear, the concealing and revealing bodysuits and blanket skirts, could be seen in the fall 2022 collections at Michael Kors and LaQuan Smith, among others.

The fall 2022 collection appears to be reconstructed from existing garments. Look one on Bella Hadid, for example, is black denim patchworked to create a balloon jacket and fishtail skirt, worn with a black sequin ribbon top and opera gloves. Look two, worn by Gigi Hadid, is light blue denim twisted into a shawl and floor length skirt, with silver coin-sized sequins draped across the body like chain. Other looks are twisted and slashed logo jersey and quilted outerwear. A draped black cut-up jersey top over a black cargo skirt is particularly gorgeous, as is Jacobs’ rounded cropped parka and enveloping sleeping coat.

The collection was modest, powerful in its resourcefulness to evoke an air of luxury and elegance. There is something about the DIY, deconstructed-and-reconstructed approach that feels spot-on for the moment. Likely driven by a lack of resources, it’s still a lesson in sustainability, and about how much can be done with so little. Last, but certainly not least, Jacobs is still one of our best.