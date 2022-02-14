Markarian RTW Fall 2022

Honoring her Colorado roots, Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill whipped up a Western-influenced fall collection, peppering in signature shimmer and shine a la the New York City jazz age. There was plenty of experimentation in dressed-up daywear — an ivory wool barn jacket atop silver plissé lame skirt, delicately beaded sheer lace turtlenecks, colorful paisley bead embroidered slim black chiffon frock with matching cropped wool bolero (hand done in India) — but the inspiration translated best through garments that embraced O’Neill’s signature femininity and romance. For instance, an all-white prairie button up, tailored shorts and handkerchief necktie with tonal paisley embroideries said to be developed from an old 18th-century textile, or two strapless butterfly brocade bustier looks (a full-length gown in blush-pink; a top with tiered ruffle skirt in cool-mint green and gold with Western belt and matching boots).

The look: Ladylike meets Western meets party fashions.

Quote of note: “It was an ode to my most favorite childhood memories from growing up in Colorado. I took those elements and infused them with the New York City jazz age. So we have these incredible head combs that Gigi Burris Millinery made for us and inspired by showgirl costumes; there are beautiful sunset prints and hand-embroideries.”

Key pieces: Black and white looks with allover, tonal paisley embroideries (a white frock with sleek leather topcoat); fully sequined monochromatic party dresses and slinky silk slips with lace panel inserts that modernly nodded to the showgirl influence; tailored outerwear; midi, high-low and floor-length ruffled wildflower ikat and solid silk faille evening gowns.

The takeaway: O’Neill’s experimentation with daywear, adding casual sensibility to the brand’s dress up DNA was appreciated, but her bread and butter pieces still lie with hyper feminine signatures.