Marrisa Wilson RTW Fall 2022

After showing at the Black in Fashion showroom, contemporary designer Marrisa Wilson graduated to the runway this season, showing her fall “Somewhere North of Earth” collection at Spring Studios.

A first generation Guyanese American, Wilson focuses on vibrant hand drawn or digitally rendered prints and colorblocking on wearable silhouettes like mock-neck midi dresses and blazers.

The look: Contemporary sport.

Quote of note: “I was inspired by the convergence of digital and physical identities. I want to make sure in this new world of the metaverse there is space for women and women of color to express themselves and experiment.”

Key pieces: Bomber jackets; button front, drop-waist pleated skirts; jeweled knits; purple and red digital print dress.

Takeaway: The clothing needs a stronger point of view to rise to the level of the runway. Also, the phygital aspect of the show was not apparent; it was unclear which garments were see now, buy now, and which garments were also available as NFTs. (Later, a press release went out indicating that a limited edition of bomber jackets featured on the runway, which had thumbprints, would grant access to NFTs.)