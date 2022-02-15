Marrisa Wilson RTW Fall 2022

Skip to main content
Marrisa Wilson George Chinsee/WWD

After showing at the Black in Fashion showroom, contemporary designer Marrisa Wilson graduated to the runway this season, showing her fall “Somewhere North of Earth” collection at Spring Studios.

A first generation Guyanese American, Wilson focuses on vibrant hand drawn or digitally rendered prints and colorblocking on wearable silhouettes like mock-neck midi dresses and blazers.

The look: Contemporary sport.

Quote of note: “I was inspired by the convergence of digital and physical identities. I want to make sure in this new world of the metaverse there is space for women and women of color to express themselves and experiment.”

Key pieces: Bomber jackets; button front, drop-waist pleated skirts; jeweled knits; purple and red digital print dress.

Takeaway: The clothing needs a stronger point of view to rise to the level of the runway. Also, the phygital aspect of the show was not apparent; it was unclear which garments were see now, buy now, and which garments were also available as NFTs. (Later, a press release went out indicating that a limited edition of bomber jackets featured on the runway, which had thumbprints, would grant access to NFTs.)

