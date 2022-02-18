Maryam Nassir Zadeh RTW Fall 2022

Maryam Nassir Zadeh makes pieces for her friends, the cool downtown types who wear fashion but have a sort of nonchalance about it. Her coolness factor can be seen in her casting, with Susan Cianciolo and Cole Mohr walking her runway. Zadeh produces pieces that are instant wardrobe updates and fall sees her continue to push her texture and craft focus in both her women’s and men’s lines.

The look: Cool, but real clothing with plays on proportion and a garment’s relationship to the body.

Key pieces: A napkin fold sleeveless top with hints of skin, classic knits over button-down shirting, she paired them with a skirt with a slit up the front, vintage looking outerwear options with a leather top coat or bomber, blazer over bra top with a wide-leg pant, her trademark plays on sheer fabrications, like a crop top over bra top. For the boys: classic menswear staples, like knits, her take on a trouser pant or a belted suede oversize coat.

The takeaway: Zadeh’s pieces feel like things you’ve had for years and will continue to style into a growing wardrobe.