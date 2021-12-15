Monique Lhuillier RTW Fall 2022

Celebrating her 25th year in business, Monique Lhuillier’s fall 2022 collection served as an “ode to the beginning,” with fanciful, feminine styles. For the collection, the designer looked back to her archive to highlight the brand’s “monumental moments” through new designs, updated customer favorites and signature styles, as seen through the collection’s look book imagery, which was shot in Paris.

References included and homage to the ’70s and old Hollywood — influenced by Grace Kelly and a little bit of Cher — with signature party-ready decoration — loads of stretch microsequins, feathers, floral embellishments and beading — and lingerie references (corsetry; a black slipdress originally designed in silver for the film “Fifty Shades of Grey”; pajama-esque looks).

“Everything we do is light,” the brand noted of the opulent yet easily wearable occasion wear.

The look: All out feminine glamour through a modern lens.

Quote of note: Collection notes read “Glamour is back! And my woman is ready to dress up again!”

Key pieces: A Grace Kelly-inspired velvet black column gown with a opulent and removable white overskirt; a cream frock with metallic detailing and feathered, voluminous sleeves (Lhuillier had recently worn a similar archival version for a milestone birthday, which garnered customer requests); bright, bombastic tulle and feathered evening gowns and more slinky sequined numbers; two lingerie-esque lace dresses with long, pleated skirts with matching sleeveless, floor-length evening robes (in fresh mint, or classic black); crystal and pearl boleros and plenty of fresh evening capes.

Takeaway: The collection offered plenty of romance and fun, showcasing strong new designs and redesigned, modern looks from the designer’s vast archive.