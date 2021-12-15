×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Neiman Marcus Group Addresses Fiscal Q1, Perceptions and the Path Ahead

Business

Isabel Marant Said in Play Again: Sources

Fashion

Guram Gvasalia Named Creative Director of Vetements

Monique Lhuillier RTW Fall 2022

Celebrating her 25th year in business, Monique Lhuillier's fall 2022 collection served as an “ode to the beginning."

View Gallery 30 Photos
View Gallery 30 Photos
Monique Lhuillier Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear Courtesy of Monique Lhuillier

Celebrating her 25th year in business, Monique Lhuillier’s fall 2022 collection served as an “ode to the beginning,” with fanciful, feminine styles. For the collection, the designer looked back to her archive to highlight the brand’s “monumental moments” through new designs, updated customer favorites and signature styles, as seen through the collection’s look book imagery, which was shot in Paris. 

References included and homage to the ’70s and old Hollywood — influenced by Grace Kelly and a little bit of Cher — with signature party-ready decoration — loads of stretch microsequins, feathers, floral embellishments and beading — and lingerie references (corsetry; a black slipdress originally designed in silver for the film “Fifty Shades of Grey”; pajama-esque looks).

Collection Gallery 30 Photos
Monique Lhuillier Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear
Monique Lhuillier Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear
Monique Lhuillier Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear
View Gallery

“Everything we do is light,” the brand noted of the opulent yet easily wearable occasion wear.

The look: All out feminine glamour through a modern lens.

Quote of note: Collection notes read “Glamour is back! And my woman is ready to dress up again!”

Key pieces: A Grace Kelly-inspired velvet black column gown with a opulent and removable white overskirt; a cream frock with metallic detailing and feathered, voluminous sleeves (Lhuillier had recently worn a similar archival version for a milestone birthday, which garnered customer requests); bright, bombastic tulle and feathered evening gowns and more slinky sequined numbers; two lingerie-esque lace dresses with long, pleated skirts with matching sleeveless, floor-length evening robes (in fresh mint, or classic black); crystal and pearl boleros and plenty of fresh evening capes.

Monique Lhuillier Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear 30 Photos
Monique Lhuillier Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear
Monique Lhuillier Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear
Monique Lhuillier Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear
Monique Lhuillier Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear
Monique Lhuillier Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear
Monique Lhuillier Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear
Monique Lhuillier Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear
View Gallery

Takeaway: The collection offered plenty of romance and fun, showcasing strong new designs and redesigned, modern looks from the designer’s vast archive.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad