Nicole Miller RTW Fall 2022

Nicole Miller returned to school for fall, developing characters of “trouble-making school girls” — with punk-influenced fashion to match. The designer mixed in her signature girly-meets-edgy elan with late Nineties influences, offering accessible styles for her collection’s “hippie dreamer, scholar, rebel, girly girl, and the artist” personalities, seen through her digital fall presentation (set within the classroom basement of an old Bushwick, Brooklyn church).

The look: A mix of grunge, punk and rock ideas with Nineties schoolgirl and Y2K influences.

Quote of note: “The collection is a twist on the perennial naughty schoolgirl look. It unleashes the spirit of rebellion. I gave the Y2K fashion trend a Gen Z spin by using dark colors with a mix of loud print and soft textures to give them a sense of the naughty but nice girl type,” collection notes read.

Key pieces: A patchwork bustier, mini dress and gown developed from upcycled flannel shirts; nostalgic tartan plaid school girl dresses, blazers and tailored topcoats (standout in woven leather); reinvigorated pin-striped suiting (strapless blazer and corset-inspired tops with pencil skirts or subtle bell-bottoms); pleated mini skirts; punky studded black leather coats and dresses; graffiti-inspired and fitted black lace layers.

The takeaway: Nicole’s naughty schoolgirl vibe offered both nostalgia and newness through easily wearable, edgy styles.