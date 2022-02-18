×
Nili Lotan Women and Men RTW Fall 2022

Lotan delivers evergreen pieces like turtlenecks pea coats, in luxury fabrications for both women and men.

Brown was the color of the season at Nili Lotan, with tonal plays on the color. She mixed it with black, made a fresh statement with menswear shapes in a gray, and again played on tone and texture, mixing tweeds and herringbone.

The look: Classic pieces in luxe fabrications

Quote of note: “I’m not making art with sleeves, it’s real clothes,” she said via Zoom. “It’s luxury but at a price a bit less than my peers.”

Key pieces: Shearling coats, oversize cardigans, looser suiting in corduroy to add texture, wool trousers as an update to her signature cotton pant, cashmere turtlenecks, longer puffer coats but belted to give a more lady-like shape, scarf blouses in polka dots and a wool jersey dress for evening. Menswear — a collection just launched with prefall — she used the same fabrics as in her women’s offering and sees it as a complement to her female customer. Outerwear here is also a focus with tweed coats and peacoats, as well as drop crotch pants, and again turtlenecks, and ski sweaters.

The takeaway: Lotan has her DNA down (killer pants, outwear, luxe fabrics) and continues to deliver it in both collections. Next up? The introduction of a stand-alone men’s store in New York.

