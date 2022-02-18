Nili Lotan Women and Men RTW Fall 2022

Brown was the color of the season at Nili Lotan, with tonal plays on the color. She mixed it with black, made a fresh statement with menswear shapes in a gray, and again played on tone and texture, mixing tweeds and herringbone.

The look: Classic pieces in luxe fabrications

Quote of note: “I’m not making art with sleeves, it’s real clothes,” she said via Zoom. “It’s luxury but at a price a bit less than my peers.”

Key pieces: Shearling coats, oversize cardigans, looser suiting in corduroy to add texture, wool trousers as an update to her signature cotton pant, cashmere turtlenecks, longer puffer coats but belted to give a more lady-like shape, scarf blouses in polka dots and a wool jersey dress for evening. Menswear — a collection just launched with prefall — she used the same fabrics as in her women’s offering and sees it as a complement to her female customer. Outerwear here is also a focus with tweed coats and peacoats, as well as drop crotch pants, and again turtlenecks, and ski sweaters.

The takeaway: Lotan has her DNA down (killer pants, outwear, luxe fabrics) and continues to deliver it in both collections. Next up? The introduction of a stand-alone men’s store in New York.