No Sesso RTW Fall 2022

Pierre “Pia” Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label marked its return to New York Fashion Week with a bang. Big name collaborations hit the runway with the No Sesso spin while fall ready-to-wear served as a direct extension of the brand’s 16-piece handmade “couture” offering for pre-fall, which the duo presented during Art Basel in Miami. Both the brand’s community and the designers’ journeys of Black womanhood shined throughout the show and collection.

The look: “Ghetto Gold” Part 2 — the rtw version.

Quote of note: “Tonight, you’re going to see a Levi’s denim collaboration that we did. It started in 2020 and waited for the perfect moment. We wanted to come back to NYFW with a really fab collection and collaboration. We also worked with Tatras International, which is a Japanese outerwear brand, you’ll see that on the runway as well. There’s a lot of patchwork, we worked with some cool leathers this season as well. Heavy jackets, different types of bombers — really fun looks. This collection is colorful and the ready-to-wear version of the collection we did in December,” Davis explained backstage pre-show.

Key pieces: Standout, saucy zippered, corseted and laced-up denim in collaboration with Levi’s (a bustier-shaped handbag included); a strong variety in signature mix-material patchworking (a colorful mini jacket dress or voluminous outerwear); one-shoulder dresses in fabrications ranging from swishy nylon to pinstripe shirting; a play on sexuality and sensuality with revealing tops and dresses accentuated with handcraft embellishments; utilitarian-inspired arty layers.

The takeaway: The show and collection exuded a thrilling energy, connecting the thread between craft and glam.