Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2022

“It was a love letter from the women of Nepal to the women here, who have been such supporters of mine,” Prabal Gurung said of his fall collection, in which he tried to address his multigenerational customers with color, optimism and sex appeal, as well as more covered-up styles.

The result read like a greatest hits parade for his brand, with his signature dip-dye knits, triangle-waist cutout gowns, ostrich feather flocked minidresses, and maxi dresses in colorful prints, this season’s featuring rhododendrons, the national flower of Nepal.

Gurung also riffed on his homeland’s midriff-baring choli designs, creating tie details that crisscrossed the bare stomach on a chic black jumpsuit, and a fringed tweed minidress and more. It seems like a sure bet for today’s crop-topped obsessed.

“I hadn’t been home for three or four years because of COVID[-19] and I was looking at old photo albums of my grandmother with her cholis and her jewelry and it was really sexy. Though she wore it with a sari,” he explained.

The designer also proudly shared that his embroidered coats and jackets were being made with upcycled wool, and will be produced in limited-numbered runs. “I’m not claiming I’m sustainable yet, but it’s a start.”