×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

U.S. Demand, Big-spending Clients Boost Mytheresa Q2 Sales, Profits

Beauty

Third-generation Family Members to Lead Groupe Clarins

Business

Retail Sales Jump as Digital Rush Shows Signs of Easing

Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2022

The designer brought a bit of his home country Nepal to New York.

View Gallery 38 Photos
View Gallery 38 Photos
Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2022 Rodin Banica/WWD

“It was a love letter from the women of Nepal to the women here, who have been such supporters of mine,” Prabal Gurung said of his fall collection, in which he tried to address his multigenerational customers with color, optimism and sex appeal, as well as more covered-up styles.

The result read like a greatest hits parade for his brand, with his signature dip-dye knits, triangle-waist cutout gowns, ostrich feather flocked minidresses, and maxi dresses in colorful prints, this season’s featuring rhododendrons, the national flower of Nepal.

Beauty Gallery 37 Photos
Backstage at Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2022
Backstage at Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2022
Backstage at Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Gurung also riffed on his homeland’s midriff-baring choli designs, creating tie details that crisscrossed the bare stomach on a chic black jumpsuit, and a fringed tweed minidress and more. It seems like a sure bet for today’s crop-topped obsessed.

“I hadn’t been home for three or four years because of COVID[-19] and I was looking at old photo albums of my grandmother with her cholis and her jewelry and it was really sexy. Though she wore it with a sari,” he explained.

The designer also proudly shared that his embroidered coats and jackets were being made with upcycled wool, and will be produced in limited-numbered runs. “I’m not claiming I’m sustainable yet, but it’s a start.”

Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2022 38 Photos
Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2022
Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2022
Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2022
Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2022
Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2022
Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2022
Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery
Collection Gallery 38 Photos
Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2022
Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2022
Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad