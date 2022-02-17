Rentrayage RTW Fall 2022

Erin Beatty’s collections for her sustainable fashion label Rentrayage always start with fabrication. For fall, the designer offered takes on her signature reworked upcycled vintage fashion, while offering new styles in a variety of deadstock Italian fabrics, as well as plush recycled wool-blend cashmere (with 99 percent recycled yarns).

“I like the idea that people are able to know exactly what they’re getting from us, despite the fabric changing,” Beatty said of fall’s iterations of bestselling styles.

The look: Everyday wardrobing with “modernity, wearability and sustainability.”

Quote of note: “We’ve always been working in deadstock and vintage fabrics but the deadstock was really hard to find in the U.S. People asked if I would make it less sustainable, but I didn’t want to compromise — I started the brand to show it could be done,” Beatty said. “I had always heard rumors of these deadstock places in Florence, Italy, but because of COVID-19, I couldn’t go. I went for the first time and it was amazing, changing the way we thought about everything. Yes, these are limited quantities — we’ll only be able to create about 30 of these dresses, but it’s understood. The retailers will have to claim it, place their order, and the idea is we will continue to source new fabrics and recut, which can turn into some of our online play.”

Key pieces: Mixed media bestselling jackets, blazers and joggers; dresses (both ruched and fluid); plush wool-blend cashmere sweaters and balaclavas; vintage denim.

The takeaway: “It‘s all about how we dress things up and down — I hate feeling overdressed, especially right now. I want there to be an ease around things — having the vintage keeps things grounded,” Beatty said of the cute, casual assortment.