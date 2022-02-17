×
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 17, 2022

Peter Do RTW Fall 2022

‘Eco Responsibility’ Reigns Among 20 Semifinalists for LVMH Prize

Gucci Improvement in Q4 Puts Kering in Bullish Mood

Rosetta Getty RTW Fall 2022

Rosetta Getty was inspired by the past, present and future of the expression of femininity and constructs which have defined women’s clothing.

Rosetta Getty RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Rosetta Getty

“Historically, I’ve always loved things that were sexy but only a peek — a mysterious sensuality,” Rosetta Getty said at her downtown headquarters. For fall, the designer was inspired by the past, present and future of the expression of femininity and constructs that have defined women’s clothing. She reimagined wardrobe essentials while working in youthful influence a la her three daughters, as well as a collaboration with Amanda McGowan and Mattie Rivkah Barringer’s fashion-art label Women’s History Museum.

Rosetta Getty RTW Fall 2022
“We set out to interrogate the complex historical roles of women in the art world, going back centuries,” Getty noted of the collaboration. Corseting, an ever-present trend this season, displayed this idea most prominently, while a collage print across nylon jersey garments played to the brands’ shared love of patchworking.

The look: Refined head-to-toe wardrobing, layered with historically rooted styles Getty described as subversions to feminine tropes.

Quote of note: “The corset is something we’re really focused on this season. It’s also something that has a lot to do with the Women’s History Museum. The corset historically is a throughline of women and dress — the evolution of what we’ve been through as women. We explored it but opened it to be free and open as you want, layer it.

Key pieces: The collaborative body-hugging patchwork collage printed nylon dress and gloves; camisole and slip dressing with peekaboo lace detailing; floral dresses (one rendered in microsequins); menswear-inspired tailoring and topcoats; myriad corsets. 

The takeaway: “It’s also crucial to me to support younger female artists and designers. We all have so much to learn from one another,” collection notes said. While the collection mostly played to Getty’s signature polished ease, her collaborative works with Women’s History Museum nicely exemplified this with touches of youthful sensuality.

