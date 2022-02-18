Silvia Tcherassi RTW Fall 2022

For the fall season, Silvia Tcherassi injected newness into her feminine line with fall-forward knit and wool pieces that echoed her brand’s signature artful fluidity.

“I work in the same way as the silk — I have a beautiful jacket, my favorite is one with the embroidered flowers, with silk on the pockets,” she said of the line’s ’70s-inspired wool suiting.

The look: A mix of relaxed, girly glamour and comfort.

Quote of note: “We were inspired by mid-modernism in the ‘70s graphic and organic designs. The thing the three [noted to be Modernism, Midcentury Modern and Organic design] share is fluidity, fluid lines and freeness. It was the main focal point for our prints, motifs and silhouettes,” Sofia Espinosa Tcherassi said during the collection preview.

Key pieces: Wool suiting with unexpected purple floral embroideries; new patchwork striped alpaca knitwear; flirty dresses and sets (strong in light blue with brown allover floral embroideries or with signature stripes); ‘70s-inspired wavy zigzag or artful watercolor printed fluid styles.

The takeaway: The collection aptly displayed the designer’s “affinity for experimentation” through new fabrications.