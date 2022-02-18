×
Friday's Digital Daily: February 18, 2022

Silvia Tcherassi RTW Fall 2022

Tcherassi introduced fall-forward knit and wool garments that echoed her brand’s signature fluid femininity.

Silvia Tcherassi RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Silvia Tcherassi

For the fall season, Silvia Tcherassi injected newness into her feminine line with fall-forward knit and wool pieces that echoed her brand’s signature artful fluidity. 

“I work in the same way as the silk — I have a beautiful jacket, my favorite is one with the embroidered flowers, with silk on the pockets,” she said of the line’s ’70s-inspired wool suiting.

The look: A mix of relaxed, girly glamour and comfort.

Quote of note: “We were inspired by mid-modernism in the ‘70s graphic and organic designs. The thing the three [noted to be Modernism, Midcentury Modern and Organic design] share is fluidity, fluid lines and freeness. It was the main focal point for our prints, motifs and silhouettes,” Sofia Espinosa Tcherassi said during the collection preview.

Silvia Tcherassi RTW Fall 2022
Key pieces: Wool suiting with unexpected purple floral embroideries; new patchwork striped alpaca knitwear; flirty dresses and sets (strong in light blue with brown allover floral embroideries or with signature stripes); ‘70s-inspired wavy zigzag or artful watercolor printed fluid styles.

The takeaway: The collection aptly displayed the designer’s “affinity for experimentation” through new fabrications.

