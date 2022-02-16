Simon Miller RTW Fall 2022

Simon Miller’s Chelsea Hansford is taking a trip to space for fall, musing on what fashion one might need for an intergalactic fantasy trip. The theme plays out with the brand’s take on color, textures and on its always fun take on accessories, a tongue-and-cheek take on a space jam.

The look: Life on Mars, the Simon Miller way.

Quote of note: “It’s amazing the vegan options we have now, it looks expensive,” Hansford said of new textures the brand has taken on, particularly in the outerwear category.

Key pieces: Hand-painted prints converted to knits, printed mesh separates, Lurex knits, vegan shearling coats, color-blocked double-layer mesh on bodycon shapes, oversize coats, denim coat with crystals falling off the shoulder.

Accessories: New cowboy boots, denim shoes and bags, fur boots, new takes on their platform clog, silver and gold jewelry and a mix of its signature bubble bag.

The takeaway: Mars-made chic helped drive a colorful and cozy textured collection that will look good on a variety of bodies, and as always the accessories are a standout entry point to the Simon Miller world.