×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gabriela Hearst RTW Fall 2022

Fashion

Coming Soon to The Met: Hollywood Directors

Business

Rebecca Minkoff Sold to Sunrise Brands

Simon Miller RTW Fall 2022

Life on Mars can be chic.

View Gallery 21 Photos
View Gallery 21 Photos
Simon Miller RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Simon Miller

Simon Miller’s Chelsea Hansford is taking a trip to space for fall, musing on what fashion one might need for an intergalactic fantasy trip. The theme plays out with the brand’s take on color, textures and on its always fun take on accessories, a tongue-and-cheek take on a space jam.

The look: Life on Mars, the Simon Miller way.

Quote of note: “It’s amazing the vegan options we have now, it looks expensive,” Hansford said of new textures the brand has taken on, particularly in the outerwear category.

Collection Gallery 21 Photos
Simon Miller RTW Fall 2022
Simon Miller RTW Fall 2022
Simon Miller RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Key pieces: Hand-painted prints converted to knits, printed mesh separates, Lurex knits, vegan shearling coats, color-blocked double-layer mesh on bodycon shapes, oversize coats, denim coat with crystals falling off the shoulder.

Accessories: New cowboy boots, denim shoes and bags, fur boots, new takes on their platform clog, silver and gold jewelry and a mix of its signature bubble bag.

The takeaway: Mars-made chic helped drive a colorful and cozy textured collection that will look good on a variety of bodies, and as always the accessories are a standout entry point to the Simon Miller world.

Simon Miller RTW Fall 2022 21 Photos
Simon Miller RTW Fall 2022
Simon Miller RTW Fall 2022
Simon Miller RTW Fall 2022
Simon Miller RTW Fall 2022
Simon Miller RTW Fall 2022
Simon Miller RTW Fall 2022
Simon Miller RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad