“Fall is about putting yourself back together, in a sense," Sarah Staudinger said of her youthfully polished and chic collection.

Staud RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Staud

“Fall is about putting yourself back together, in a sense. As we head back into normal life, city life, working — we shouldn’t abandon the optimism, freedom and joy of summer as we transition into fall,” Sarah Staudinger said of her fall collection. This season, inspiration largely stemmed from the acceptance of transitioning summer ease into a more polished fall wardrobe, while subtly tying in philosophical ideas behind Japanese kintsugi, seen through “imperfect” cuts, “almost-monochromatic” tonal looks, and youthful organic elements within accessories and garment details. 

The look: Fall wardrobing with Staudinger’s signature youthful, chic point of view.

Quote of note: “Then this idea of putting oneself back together ties into another huge source of inspiration for the collection, which is the idea of Japanese kintsugi. Philosophically it’s about the acceptance of change and transitions — taking the imperfect and making it more perfect.”

Key pieces: Body-hugging, sexy dresses (a little black dress with color-contrasting bra strap detailing, or an eggplant patent mini tube dress and cropped jacket over bordeaux vegan leather pant); fishermen knits; dressed-up, playful suiting separates and clean romantic dresses in moire (a stellar pink column gown); tonal matching sets (ranging from miniskirts and tube tops to knits with velvet trousers); knubby faux-shearling outerwear; myriad tall boots, and transitional, dressed-up sandals and slides; architectural handbags (from mini to XL) with kintsugi-inspired, special details.

The takeaway: Layering new texturally rich fall fabrications — Italian patent vegan leather, moire, velvet, faux shearling — with brand signatures (jersey, tissue nylon, etc) on modern and sexy transitional styles proved strong for Staudinger’s fall collection.

