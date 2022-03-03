Tom Ford RTW Fall 2022

Citing COVID-19-related delays, Tom Ford said he was not able to present his fall 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week this season. Instead, he dropped a look book during Paris Fashion Week.

For women, he continued along his commercially minded, glam-leisure path from spring, showing high-impact, versatile sportswear pieces for the private jet set.

He conjured 1970s glamazons with sleek, tonal looks, and legs, legs, legs accented by matching shiny matte stockings and sculptural negative heels.

Violet, fuchsia, turquoise and red jewel tones also included matching nail polish, lipstick, sunglasses and iPhone cases for true total looks (and a singularly American, no-brainer approach to dressing).

Ford elevated slouch wear by flexing his tailoring skills on hybrid blazer hoodies that looked great over velvet track pants, and matched snoods to mohair sweaters for hiding from the paparazzi.

Glossy black side-ruched skirts slit high on the leg, matte silk ankle grazing maxiskirts and matching bomber jackets, the perfect white pants suit, and a black velvet tux jacket over loose sequin cargo pants added to the idea of wardrobe building, and also focused on best-of Ford favorites. The same approach went for eveningwear, which zeroed in on slinky black jersey gowns.

For his men’s collection, Ford hit all the seasonal high notes: tailoring, luxurious fabrics, eye-popping colors and outdoor references.

That translated into structured blazers offered in a rainbow of hues — from deep purple, mauve and forest green to the more traditional navy and brown — many in a rich velvet fabric. He kept things interesting by infusing some of the tailored pieces with allover patterns, such as a floral-inspired swirl on a double-breasted pink suit or a one-button blazer.

But the designer also offered up some of the hallmarks for which he’s become known, including a gray double-breasted topcoat, a black velvet formal blazer with piping on the lapels and a luxurious leather motorcycle jacket.

Ford lightened things up by including an ivory hooded shearling coat paired with slouchy pants, a navy velvet track suit and a pink bomber. He also had some fun, including both a baby blue as well as a bright orange parka among his offerings, proving once again he is a master at all categories of menswear.