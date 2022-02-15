×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Coming Soon to The Met: Hollywood Directors

Accessories

Hublot Teams Up With Crypto Start-up Ledger for Limited-Edition Watch

Fashion

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2022

Veronica Beard RTW Fall 2022

Looking for fashion-minded, polished fall essentials? The Veronica Beard fall collection has got you covered.

View Gallery 22 Photos
View Gallery 22 Photos
Veronica Beard RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Veronica Beard

Fall is Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard’s favorite season. Their novel hybrid outerwear — which the duo dubs their “secret sauce” — lends itself well to the colder months, as seen in their latest collection. Ditto to the Veronica Beard fashion-forward (but not overly trendy) suiting and tailoring, which Miele Beard said was in high demand from the market.

The brand has been continuously evolving and growing — both by category and in terms of retail. On March 1, the duo will travel to Palm Beach to celebrate their 18th store opening at the Royal Poinciana Plaza with a “reimagined” runway show of their spring 2022 collection.

Collection Gallery 22 Photos
Veronica Beard RTW Fall 2022
Veronica Beard RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

The look: Fashion-minded fall essentials.

Quote of note: “Our ongoing campaign theme is ‘Make It Happen,’ — we thought a lot about that for this collection. Coming out of the pandemic, offering all of the elements of the wardrobe to make it happen for our woman,” Miele Beard explained.

Key pieces: Plenty of mix-and-match, versatile suiting and tailoring (fall-forward in corduroy, velvet, vegan leather and mismatched houndstooth); new novel hybrid styles, such as blazers and shackets with knit sleeves or a cropped puffer-meets-military jacket; cashmere layering knits; easy, printed feminine dresses and blouses; tailored topcoats; quintessential denim (said to still be on fire sales wise). 

Veronica Beard RTW Fall 2022 22 Photos
Veronica Beard RTW Fall 2022
Veronica Beard RTW Fall 2022
Veronica Beard RTW Fall 2022
Veronica Beard RTW Fall 2022
Veronica Beard RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

The takeaway: Whether returning to the office or looking to add a bit of trendy polish to everyday wear, the collection has you covered for fall.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad