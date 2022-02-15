Veronica Beard RTW Fall 2022

Fall is Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard’s favorite season. Their novel hybrid outerwear — which the duo dubs their “secret sauce” — lends itself well to the colder months, as seen in their latest collection. Ditto to the Veronica Beard fashion-forward (but not overly trendy) suiting and tailoring, which Miele Beard said was in high demand from the market.

The brand has been continuously evolving and growing — both by category and in terms of retail. On March 1, the duo will travel to Palm Beach to celebrate their 18th store opening at the Royal Poinciana Plaza with a “reimagined” runway show of their spring 2022 collection.

The look: Fashion-minded fall essentials.

Quote of note: “Our ongoing campaign theme is ‘Make It Happen,’ — we thought a lot about that for this collection. Coming out of the pandemic, offering all of the elements of the wardrobe to make it happen for our woman,” Miele Beard explained.

Key pieces: Plenty of mix-and-match, versatile suiting and tailoring (fall-forward in corduroy, velvet, vegan leather and mismatched houndstooth); new novel hybrid styles, such as blazers and shackets with knit sleeves or a cropped puffer-meets-military jacket; cashmere layering knits; easy, printed feminine dresses and blouses; tailored topcoats; quintessential denim (said to still be on fire sales wise).

The takeaway: Whether returning to the office or looking to add a bit of trendy polish to everyday wear, the collection has you covered for fall.