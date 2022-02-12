×
Friday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

New York Fashion Week Is All About Emerging Talent

CEO Talks: Rodrigo Bazan on Thom Browne’s Growth, Building Womenswear, Loyalty

Pantone Reveals NYFW Fashion Color Trends for Fall 2022

Vince RTW Fall 2022

Color, done the Vince way — think gem tons and pops of brightness anchored with textures neutrals.

Vince RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Vince

Vince’s creative director Caroline Belhumeur fondly looks to art and architecture for inspiration, and fall sees her muse on the famed La Colombe d’Or, the restaurant in Provence where Pablo Picasso, Fernand Léger, Henri Matisse, and Alexander Calder once exchanged their work for meals and shelter.

The look: Belhumeur channeled the line and colors of iconic artists into a fall offering full of Vince staples with bursts of bright color anchored in textured neutrals.

Quote of note: “It’s colors that feel very rich and inviting — but we bookend them with our neutrals, making both feel fresh,” Belhumeur explained of her palette.

Key pieces: Coat and skirt pairing, undulating lined color-blocked dresses, silk shirting with jewelry like buttons, floral print dresses, butter soft leather outerwear, faux shearling blazer, a variety of cable knits, wool blend suits with some structure, slip skirts, mohair sweater pieces, teddybear knits, a mix of velvet separates.

The takeaway: Belhumeur has opened up the Vince world a bit, taking the brand’s classics — suiting, cocoon like outerwear — and breathing new life into them with brighter hues, next to Vince’s DNA of textured neutrals.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

