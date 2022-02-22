Yeohlee RTW Fall 2022

“I really believe in the magic of numbers, and when you have your numbers right, your proportion looks perfect. It’s synchronized with the body,” Yeohlee Teng said during her fall collection presentation.

Teng’s rich design history is one rooted in mathematical precision — carefully mapping out garments and cutting silhouettes from a single piece of fabric, such as fall’s bi-color fringed cape or “mobius loop” shawl atop black velvet tank dress. She’s also been doing zero waste long before the idea became “mainstream.”

The look: Her fall collection exemplified a culmination of this ethos, proposing modern apparel with technical depth.

Quote of note: “I think that numbers, shapes and forms have intrinsic power — so you can wear something that has a lot of strength…you also have to understand the comfort that your clothes can give you and how they shroud you.”

Key pieces: A black-and-white-stripe circle skirt (cut from one piece of fabric and impressively constructed to seamlessly display the stripes horizontally, vertically and on the bias); the bi-color sky blue and black microfiber gabardine fringe “shape-shifter” cape atop floor-length black silk organza skirt; a mélange melton architect’s coat; a red peacoat with recycled cotton and linen knubby crochet shrug and cotton mélange trouser; a bronze and pewter silk barre Mikado lame “Gothar Arch” strapless frock.

The takeaway: “God is in the details,” Yeohlee said. She was quoting Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, but a truer statement couldn’t have been said of her collection.