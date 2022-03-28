3.Paradis RTW Fall 2022

For fall 2022, Emeric Tchatchoua is pivoting his 3.Paradis label toward a genderless offering.

Stars including Billie Eilish, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa didn’t wait for permission to borrow items from the label’s previous menswear collections, so Tchatchoua decided to adapt the fit of the outfits to suit both genders.

“We changed the patterns and the shapes a lot this season. I fit all the clothes on women before I fit them on men,” the creative director said.

“The aim isn’t really to create a new type of clothing for women. The aim is to show women that 3.Paradis is a label for men and for women, and to slowly integrate women into our narrative and into our imagery,” he added.

The look book this season featured both male and female models, but Tchatchoua didn’t tinker with the message of the clothes, doubling down on his signature dove motif, which was screenprinted on jeans, and embroidered on tailored jackets and retro-style cotton viscose track suits.

He played with textural effects, including a jacquard with hand-tufted 3D wool clouds, and a varsity jacket made from a tapestry-style fabric embroidered with a Surrealist illustration incorporating a pumpkin, flowers, a little girl and an owl.

Tchatchoua also reprised the vintage-inspired monogram pattern he introduced last year, saying he plans to phase in more brand signatures in a bid to create a “visual dictionary” for 3.Paradis, which he sees as a brand with a message of freedom, unity and hope.

The designer recently launched a capsule collection in collaboration with the Paris Saint-Germain soccer team, and wants to broaden his audience even further. “The idea is really to have a collection that speaks to everyone,” he said.