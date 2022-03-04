×
Friday's Digital Daily: March 4, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Rick Owens RTW Fall 2022

British Fashion Council Urges Community to Condemn Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

EXCLUSIVE: AZ Factory Welcomes Thebe Magugu as First 'Amigo'

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Fall 2022

Whoever the Alexandre Vauthier woman turns out to be, he’s got her covered with everything from sparkly sweaters to diaphanous chiffon gowns.

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Fall 2022

“There is one DNA, but the clientele is diverse,” said Alexandre Vauthier at a preview of his ready-to-wear offering, which transposed ideas developed in his spring 2022 runway show into more accessible fabrics and techniques.

Swapping the New York vibe imparted by the former fallout shelter for the elegant setting of his Parisian showroom overlooking the Palais Galliera, home to the city’s fashion museum, this iteration expanded cinched suiting, diaphanous layers and ruffled gowns into a dizzying variety of options that went from sexy cutout dresses to cozy intarsia sweaters revisited with crystals.

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Fall 2022
Alexandre Vauthier RTW Fall 2022
Alexandre Vauthier RTW Fall 2022
“You could be anything from over-sexy to over-bourgeois,” the couturier said, pointing out a whole leap of leopard-printed options, spanning jersey dresses to puffer jackets, descended from one big cat-inspired look.

If the visuals — featuring English top model and musician Karen Elson — were congruent with their couture counterparts, his explanations on their transformation are fascinating to the métiers d’art buff: a hand-painted chiffon dégradé returned as a print; metallic dresses were reinterpreted as studs, and velvet gowns metamorphosed into fluffy chenille-style knits with feathery trims for easier dresses and upscale sweaters.

A handful of casual sweatshirts and denim pieces in the season’s hues rounded out this expansive all-purpose wardrobe, proving once again that whoever the Vauthier woman turns out to be, he’s got her covered.

