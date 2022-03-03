×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: March 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Luxury Brands Should Brace for Long-term Consequences of Putin’s War

Fashion

Dior Rewrites the Luxury Rule Book With Renovated Paris Flagship

Business

Ralph Lauren’s Howard Smith Resigns After Personal Conduct Allegations

Anne Isabella RTW Fall 2022

For her first Paris presentation, the Berlin-based designer expanded on her striped world.

View Gallery 20 Photos
View Gallery 20 Photos
Anne Isabella Fall 2022 Courtesy of Anne Isabella

A tiger cannot change its stripes, but Anne Isabella Rasmussen showed those can be a pretty wide territory to explore creatively. The Berlin-based designer sought to expand her design vocabulary for her fall collection, the first she is showing physically in Paris.

At first glance, and given the handsome interior she imagined in collaboration with Paris-based set designer Mathilde Vallantin Dulac, the season could have passed for a sepia-toned evocation of the cusp of the ’70s, with tubular metal furniture and A-line mini lengths galore.

Collection Gallery 20 Photos
Anne Isabella RTW Fall 2022
Anne Isabella RTW Fall 2022
Anne Isabella RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Not quite so. Rasmussen’s graphic proclivities certainly nodded to the era, as did the straightforward outlines of this compact 16-look lineup.

But a closer look at her pieces uncovered of-the-moment twisted-seam trousers, an Op Art-ish knit set, a puffer jacket made of silky pleated material and all manners of smart numbers outlined in whip-stitching — with trailing lengths of thread or with lengths of stripe-printed chiffon.

Those were among the standouts of a collection that would do well in the here and now, boding well for the label’s future.

Anne Isabella RTW Fall 2022 20 Photos
Anne Isabella RTW Fall 2022
Anne Isabella RTW Fall 2022
Anne Isabella RTW Fall 2022
Anne Isabella RTW Fall 2022
Anne Isabella RTW Fall 2022
Anne Isabella RTW Fall 2022
Anne Isabella RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad