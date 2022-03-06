×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: March 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Fall 2022

Business

Elsa Klensch, Pioneer in Fashion Journalism on TV, Dies at 92

Business

LVMH, Hermès, Kering, Chanel Alter Business With Russia

Calvin Luo RTW Fall 2022

The designer nods to Helmut Newton’s work, “Le Smoking,” from 1975.

View Gallery 36 Photos
View Gallery 36 Photos
Calvin Luo RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Calvin Luo

Calvin Luo presented a sartorial collection for fall that is an ode to Paris and nods to Helmut Newton’s work ­— especially “Le Smoking,” the iconic black-and-white shot of a model wearing a tuxedo suit standing on a night-lit Paris street, from 1975.

“I wanted to do a collection based on the Smoking suit,” said the Chinese designer, who has not been able to travel to Paris during the past five seasons due to the pandemic and misses the city.

Luo delved into archives of Smoking suits from the Seventies and felt they were not of today, that they look “too formal and serious,” he said.

Collection Gallery 36 Photos
Calvin Luo RTW Fall 2022
Calvin Luo RTW Fall 2022
Calvin Luo RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

His sleek, gender-bending garments, primarily in black, gray and white, were full of sharp tailoring and deconstructed elements, often with his signature hardware decorations, like chains.

A cropped black jacket top came with a square metal closure, which also adorned the matching suit trousers’ high cuffs. The tailored gray pants extruded upward and were belted across a model’s chest and worn with a mini jacket. An ankle-length skirt was spangled with sequins, as was the spaghetti-strap dress, with everything paired with square-toed sneakers.

Calvin Luo RTW Fall 2022 36 Photos
Calvin Luo RTW Fall 2022
Calvin Luo RTW Fall 2022
Calvin Luo RTW Fall 2022
Calvin Luo RTW Fall 2022
Calvin Luo RTW Fall 2022
Calvin Luo RTW Fall 2022
Calvin Luo RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Luo’s moody fashion film, “Le Noir,” was shot in Paris, where models — smoking e-cigarettes — wandered at night.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad