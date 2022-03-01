×
CFCL RTW Fall 2022

For this season, Yusuke Takahashi was inspired by the Memphis Design movement’s founder, Ettore Sottsass.

CFCL RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of CFCL

For the debut Paris Fashion Week showing, Yusuke Takahashi presented a collection that lives up to his brand’s name: CFCL, or Clothing for Contemporary Life. Its ethos — easy-to-wear garments made with 3D, computer-developed knitwear; genderless spirit, and sustainable positioning — is very much of the moment, and was successfully channeled into bold, eye-catching volumes and colors.

The former designer of Issey Miyake Men, who introduced the brand in February 2020, kept some bestsellers from the past three seasons and injected newness, including childrenswear, while placing an increased focus on silhouettes.

Takahashi said for silhouettes and colors, he meant to make wearers and viewers happy, and was inspired by the philosophy of Ettore Sottsass, founder of the Memphis Design movement.

Bulky pin-tucks of knitted recycled polyester morphed into striped jackets and trousers in seven colors, including orange and lavender. A red dress with a close-fitting, ribbed top flared into a bell-shaped skirt.

For the film presentation, Takahashi set models of all ages against snowy and white backdrops, which amplified the fashion’s volumes. Such shots were juxtaposed against knitwear close-ups, revealing the fine craft.

Takahashi believed the space created “looks like the inside of a spaceship or temples.”

