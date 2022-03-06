×
Loewe RTW Fall 2022

Elsa Klensch, Pioneer in Fashion Journalism on TV, Dies at 92

LVMH, Hermès, Kering, Chanel Alter Business With Russia

Dice Kayek RTW Fall 2022

Ece Ege fashioned a jubilant collection this season.

Dice Kayek RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Dice Kayek

Ece Ege created a glittering collection for fall, with crystal embellishments and paillettes galore — a good antidote to today’s dark times.

“You know, more is more,” said the designer, with a laugh.

She conceived a strong lineup, full of structured pieces, with each garment wearable for dress-up or dress-down.

Bounded sweatshirt material is elevated with silk taffeta, fringes or black sequins. A black minidress in double stain comes adorned with bows. The waterproof rain jacket is festooned with hand-embroidered paillettes.

“You can dance under the rain and you’re all protected,” reasoned Ege.

She has a deft hand at constructing garments with interesting volumes, and pays close attention to details, like the handmade embroidery. Practicality is also key, so she’s created a belt bag, adding two more pockets to any outfit.

For her fashion film, Ege eschewed the narrative plots of recent seasons. Instead, the clothes feature, worn on models mostly outlined against a solid background.

Sometimes they were shown in multiples. Models walked, danced and posed. At the end, one literally parted the darkness to let in the light

