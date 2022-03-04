Didu RTW Fall 2022

The eerily empty canals of China’s abandoned Sky City — perhaps better known as the “fake Venice” — create a haunting background for Di Du’s second on-calendar collection.

Titled “Lost in Transition,” the Shanghai-based designer takes her tough biker girl out of the city to explore our disconnection with nature.

Du directed the film for the first time, which feels like a natural artistic progression for the young creative, who was a fashion student just three years ago, and sent the collection to Paris for a Last Supper-style piece of performance art where models dined on rocks and shells. “For me, collections are not separated from the image, they’re kind of inside the whole universe,” she told WWD.

That universe is both stark and luxurious, offering up looks ranging from her signature cutout dresses that expose the feminine form to masculine, moto-inspired suiting. Those are sculpted in leather and denim, given sharp shoulders and peplums that imbue a sense of tense energy. Leather bikini bottoms peek out from choppy miniskirts, a shredded hoodie is paired with a ballgown, and a blanket-sized slice of suede is twisted around the shoulders and transformed into a flowing wrap.

Du used an unexpectedly light touch on heavy wool to winning effect. A white gown completely encompasses the body; it’s both completely earthy and ethereal.