Germanier RTW Fall 2022

If you’re new to the world of Kevin Germanier, owing to his first on-schedule runway show, fear not. The Swiss designer figured you’d want a refresher course on what his label is all about.

Asked what he’d had in mind for the fall, he said it had to be “an explosion… the best of the best. So we’re taking our techniques and making them even more dramatic.”

They certainly were. Out came glamorous sequinned dresses, denims reworked with colorful pearls or with crystals outlining the edges — half decoration, half functional element to keep fraying in a fixed state — or numbers made in a beaded crochet technique that Germanier “learned on YouTube over Christmas [because I] was bored,” he said before the show, holding up matching knee-high Uggs, dressed in a colorful livery.

These felt like the missing link between his earlier work and the knitwear he has been developing for the past few seasons. That too was shown, its soft-power dressing attitude further marked by defined shoulders and the occasional feathered edges.

While some of the looks were more showpieces than wardrobe options, he also offered up easier pieces early in the lineup, like bedazzled t-shirts or shirts. Those, he explained, were meant as an invitation for anyone, regardless of their body type or any other label, to feel like they could jazz up their look with flattering items.

“Being inclusive isn’t just about putting bigger [people] on your runway in an oversize t-shirt,” the designer said. “You have to make sure that everyone is the most glamorous girl.”

All these evolutions showed Germanier’s growth as a designer. To think all this has sprung from bags of discarded beads back in 2018 showed that it’s not just his models that have legs for days — his imagination, too.