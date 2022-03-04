×
Friday's Digital Daily: March 4, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Rick Owens RTW Fall 2022

British Fashion Council Urges Community to Condemn Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

EXCLUSIVE: AZ Factory Welcomes Thebe Magugu as First 'Amigo'

Isabel Marant RTW Fall 2022

"I wanted to do something that was tight, body conscious, with a Y2K spirit contrasted with masculine, duvet jackets," said the designer.

Isabel Marant RTW Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Gigi Hadid got Isabel Marant to do her first TikTok in the midst of the frantic, festive backstage scene Thursday night at Palais Royale, where Bella Hadid was also all smiles.

After clowning for the iPhone camera, Marant said, “It’s always joyful here, like summer camp.”

And why not? 

Marant brings all the cool girls to the party. This season she was inspired by American alt-rock band Blonde Redhead, citing her friend, lead singer Kazu Makino, as her muse.

“I wanted to do something that was tight, body conscious, with a Y2K spirit contrasted with masculine, duvet jackets. So it’s about coziness and easiness,” said Marant. “I thought about Kazu and her simple straightforward dress, wearing your high boots that are protective.”

For Marant, the look has always started with footwear, from the Western-style Leyane bootie to the well-known Bekket wedge sneaker, and this season was all about swashbuckling mid-thigh length boots in a range of colors and finishes from black to metallic blue–under mico-mini, fuzzy wuzzy sweater dresses, over skinny jeans with slouchy jackets, or as Gigi Hadid wore them, a stand-in for pants with a boyfriend shirt, wool sweater and oversized vest.

The designer showed several trend-right pieces, including the sexy black leather overalls worn by Bella that are sure to be a hot seller (Chloe had leather jumpers on the runway earlier in the day), and one of the best-looking shearling vests in a season full of them.

As usual, denim was well studied, from fitted-at-the-waist, baggy-but-not-too-baggy black jeans that flattered, to lean acid wash cargos matched to a bomber jacket that spoke to the Y2K replay.

For the dance floor? Ruched minidresses, which models had to keep from riding up, beaded fringe and mesh tops worn with jeans or nylon pants, and a boho embroidered oversized jacket that looked vintage Marant.

The designer launched her business in 1994–she was here then and is here now, so a little self-reverence is welcomed.

Will she be here tomorrow?

As reported, according to WWD sources, Montefiore Investment has tasked American firm J.P. Morgan with selling its stake in the brand, which could mean an exit for the wildly popular designer. Whatever the outcome, it’s sure to be joyful.

