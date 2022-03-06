Lanvin RTW Fall 2022

The Lanvin x Batman spring collection made headlines this week when Julia Fox wore a metallic silver slip dress from the range, with a Latex bodysuit and coat, natch, to “The Batman” premiere in New York City.

But for fall 2022, designer Bruno Sialleli looked to Jeanne Lanvin as his superhero, mixing her Art Deco, ancient Egyptian references and flou with his contemporary sensibility in women’s and men’s wear. showed in a short film and presentation.

The result was a mix of sport and tailoring that hit all the trend notes — anoraks, faux furs, and bold suiting in crushed velvet or vivid leather, and a sleek black tuxedo catsuit that looked like something for Catwoman herself.

Tailored coats embroidered with polka dots of stacked sequins, a yellow faux fur Cousteau hat and a sweatshirt with ancient alien graphic spoke to the brand’s streetwear fans. Meanwhile, a rich-looking, washed cream cashmere tailored coats with pink redingote detail, and a sleeveless black shift that peeled away at the bodice to reveal blue velvet fil coupe underneath, spoke to the house’s ladylike side.

Evening wear shone, including a shimmery Lanvin green sleeveless dress in a subtle stripe pattern embroidered with 130,000 beads that took 400 hours of work.

“This dress for me is power because it’s sort of armor and there’s something sexy about the back but at the same time, it says respect me,” Sialleli said.

A sheer slip covered entirely in mukesh embroidery, worn over a crushed velvet bra and panties, was another style begging for a stage.

Sialleli reworked Lanvin’s legendary robes de style, with weightless sculpted volume skirts of silk lace, and flowers traced in caviar beads, and made sweeping dressing gowns of paneled lace, silk and velvet, which were calling out for a red carpet. The veiled headbands were a nice touch, too.

With Maluma’s styling team cycling through the presentation on Saturday afternoon, for one, chances are good we’ll see another Lanvin celebrity moment soon.