Lecavalier RTW Fall 2022

Canada isn’t always associated with high fashion, and Marie-Ève Lecavalier aims to change all that with her eponymous brand.

The Montrealer’s second collection toys with the codes of Quebecois chic, offering up looks composed of cozy patterned sweaters, intricate woven vests, and updated lumberjack jeans, then she upends expectations with her tailored outerwear of sleek single-breasted coats.

“We’re often associated with winter, something a bit harsh and a bit dark about our history, but I love our sense of community, warmth and what we are able to construct,” she said.

The knitwear is handmade by First Nations women, and sustainability is built into her brand — Lecavalier uses deadstock or upcycled leather and repurposes her show sets from season to season.

Lecavalier picked up where she left off last time with her signature interlocking leather pieces, this time adding ribbons for a bit of loose swing. Checked plaid was reinterpreted with a groovy swirl, and a pressed wool vest used a double treatment technique that added a lot of touchy, tactile goodness.

Lecavalier continues to hone her technical skills and experiment with new construction, and deftly demonstrated her more polished vision and pushed the narrative forward.