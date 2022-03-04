Leonard RTW Fall 2022

For lovers of hippie-chic with generous lashings of bling, look no further than Leonard. Georg Lux ramped up the glam quotient with his fall collection, entitled “Ballroom.”

Outsized animal motifs and 1970s-era floral prints in bright pastels vied for attention, while logo-lovers could delight in his raspberry-hued draped jacquard designs, among the more understated looks. One of the inspirations was a Tiffany lamp, Lux said, translated into patches of embroidery on designs including a cute cropped bustier top with balloon sleeves, paired with black sailor pants — with gold buttons, of course.