Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Fall 2022

The designer was muse and model for this season that explores the LDSS look from day to dawn.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Fall 2022 Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD

All the rumors about Ludovic de Saint Sernin are true.

Yes, Bella and Gigi Hadid bookended his show. Yes, he also walked. And yes, his fashion repertoire is a lot wider than the skimpy, steamy outfits he’s best known for.

“It’s about taking control of the narrative. I thought it would be fun to play with this concept of celebrity culture — the private versus public person [which a designer becomes] — and what people assume when they see your look,” the designer said backstage of this collection, which he titled “All the Rumors Are True” and where he looked at himself as the muse.

Hence the look-alike models but also a wardrobe that shows the LDSS lifestyle from day to night, starting with a poplin shirt, worn as a dress by Gigi, and “really expensive looking tailoring”; progressing to all manners of trousers and strong coats, and, of course, plenty of options for playtime, too. Shoes done in collaboration with vegan luxury footwear label Piferi likewise ran the gamut of hardy boots to sensual sandals.

This lineup full of precise — dare we say minimal — cuts was saved from being too serious by lace-up front closures, crystal applications of the brand’s four-letter logo, or the ample amounts of skin on display.

For those who pigeonhole de Saint Sernin as someone who designs for Gen Z hardbodies, his fall lineup showed that with the right mind-set — and shoes he described backstage later as “c–nty” — even an oversize sweater dress is hot in all senses.

