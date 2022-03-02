Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Fall 2022

Business

Vogue Ukraine Calls for Fashion Embargo on Russia

Accessories

Cartier Files Lawsuit Against Tiffany & Co. Alleging Stolen Trade Secrets

Meryll Rogge RTW Fall 2022

The 2022 LVMH Prize semifinalist offered up compelling hybrids for her first on-schedule presentation.

View Gallery 39 Photos
View Gallery 39 Photos
Meryll Rogge RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Meryll Rogge / Jorre

Belgian designer Meryll Rogge had a hankering for something festive after two years of pandemic-related disruption to human-to-human contact.

If that expressed itself in the format she chose for her first on-schedule Parisian presentation — a make-believe cocktail at cultural hub 3537 — it was also the basis for a fall collection titled “Poor Connection,” where she explored the links between seemingly unrelated garments.

Take sports jerseys and evening gowns, which she joined together to create slinky but not clingy dresses that hit the midpoint of cool and couture. Or the way she turned the handsome but scratchy classic wool sweater into a luscious cashmere-lined must-have.

Elsewhere, cleverly constructed trompe-l’oeil pieces like a denim wraparound with built-in shirt panels peeking underneath, or a shirt dress with an actual dress — label visible — as a front panel underscored her knack for construction.

Rogge tends to prefer that clothes do the talking. Here, they explained how she cinched a spot among the semifinalists of this year’s LVMH Prize.

Meryll Rogge RTW Fall 2022 39 Photos
Meryll Rogge RTW Fall 2022
Meryll Rogge RTW Fall 2022
Meryll Rogge RTW Fall 2022
Meryll Rogge RTW Fall 2022
Meryll Rogge RTW Fall 2022
Meryll Rogge RTW Fall 2022
Meryll Rogge RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad