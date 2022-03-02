Meryll Rogge RTW Fall 2022

Belgian designer Meryll Rogge had a hankering for something festive after two years of pandemic-related disruption to human-to-human contact.

If that expressed itself in the format she chose for her first on-schedule Parisian presentation — a make-believe cocktail at cultural hub 3537 — it was also the basis for a fall collection titled “Poor Connection,” where she explored the links between seemingly unrelated garments.

Take sports jerseys and evening gowns, which she joined together to create slinky but not clingy dresses that hit the midpoint of cool and couture. Or the way she turned the handsome but scratchy classic wool sweater into a luscious cashmere-lined must-have.

Elsewhere, cleverly constructed trompe-l’oeil pieces like a denim wraparound with built-in shirt panels peeking underneath, or a shirt dress with an actual dress — label visible — as a front panel underscored her knack for construction.

Rogge tends to prefer that clothes do the talking. Here, they explained how she cinched a spot among the semifinalists of this year’s LVMH Prize.