Minuit RTW Fall 2022

Charlotte Rampling's '70s style was reimagined for Millennials.

Minuit’s Laurie Arbellot and Marion Anais Forand wanted to focus on freedom this season, and looked to the loose sexiness of classic Charlotte Rampling. Filtered through a Lower East Side lens from Arbellot’s years in New York and morphed for the Millennial Parisienne, the result is high-waisted flares, slinky slipdresses and long-line smoking jackets that exude chic confidence.

Arbellot’s devotion to textiles is in some ways the foundation of the brand — she works from the fabric up once she finds something she’s in love with — and this season she experiments with coated cotton for a crisp cream pant-and-coat combo, topped with a dramatic faux-shearling collar to glamorous effect. Another “coup de coeur” was a quilted emerald jacquard, which was transformed into a shrunken bomber and miniskirt suit. It’s one of the few pops of color in the tightly edited collection.

The duo debuted accessories with a scarf that doubles as a belt and logo-flocked tights. Plans for bags and shoes are in the works, but for now they want to build their brand on smart staples. A sheer puff-sleeved dress has become a signature piece — “It was the first thing I sketched,” said Arbellot — and gets an update in cornflower blue, and a poplin button-down with subtle pleats at the shoulder brings a boyish sexiness that will keep clients coming back for more.

