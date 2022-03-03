Minuit RTW Fall 2022

Minuit’s Laurie Arbellot and Marion Anais Forand wanted to focus on freedom this season, and looked to the loose sexiness of classic Charlotte Rampling. Filtered through a Lower East Side lens from Arbellot’s years in New York and morphed for the Millennial Parisienne, the result is high-waisted flares, slinky slipdresses and long-line smoking jackets that exude chic confidence.

Arbellot’s devotion to textiles is in some ways the foundation of the brand — she works from the fabric up once she finds something she’s in love with — and this season she experiments with coated cotton for a crisp cream pant-and-coat combo, topped with a dramatic faux-shearling collar to glamorous effect. Another “coup de coeur” was a quilted emerald jacquard, which was transformed into a shrunken bomber and miniskirt suit. It’s one of the few pops of color in the tightly edited collection.

The duo debuted accessories with a scarf that doubles as a belt and logo-flocked tights. Plans for bags and shoes are in the works, but for now they want to build their brand on smart staples. A sheer puff-sleeved dress has become a signature piece — “It was the first thing I sketched,” said Arbellot — and gets an update in cornflower blue, and a poplin button-down with subtle pleats at the shoulder brings a boyish sexiness that will keep clients coming back for more.