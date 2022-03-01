Nanushka RTW Fall 2022

Sandra Sandor came back to Nanushka after the birth of her first child wanting to concentrate on the label’s functional chic roots, peppering practicality and comfort with interesting details, rather than explore seasonal themes.

“When I was working on my fashion design thesis in 2005, I was really fascinated by the ethos of the Bauhaus — if a garment is designed to function well, it would be beautiful by definition,” she said at a presentation with live models.

Aiming for an “industrial bohemian” look, Sandor’s fall lineup thus offered looks composed of easy-to-wear layers that included long sweater dresses, aerodynamic cream dungarees, a multitude of boxy separates, glossy trenchcoats and single-breasted jackets with the lapels overlapped to create a double-breasted trompe-l’oeil — as always in sustainable materials. Organic-looking jewelry, in collaboration with Athens-based jewelry studio Vasiliki, added a handmade touch with their tooled organic shapes, as did ceramic elements and decorative crochet stitching.

Another expression of the brand’s Hungarian roots were the initiatives that Sandor and husband Peter Baldaszti are putting in place to support those fleeing the war in Ukraine, which they described as “neighbors, and we know what it’s like to be on the wrong side of the Iron Curtain,” he said. The Ukrainian anthem was played by Brussels-based classical group Echo Collective, who performed during the presentation.

The company will be offering transport, shelter and basic necessities to those impacted through programs they’re setting up with Hungarian charity service of the Order of Malta, but also dedicated support for fashion professionals, either to continue their own labels or to find jobs. “[In such situations], there’s fear for your life but also for your dignity. [When] everything has been taken away, sometimes it makes a huge difference to have something other to think about than the situation back home,” Baldaszti said.