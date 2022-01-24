×
Monday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

French Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler Dies at 73

Business

Chiara Ferragni Eyes Selling Stake to Fuel Further Growth

Fashion

Schiaparelli Comes Back to the Couture Runway With a New Look

Paco Rabanne RTW Fall 2022

Julien Dossena's flirty and conceptual fall collection was shown in a room bathed in changing light.

Paco Rabanne RTW Fall 2022

Julien Dossena offered a little color therapy this season along with his fall collection for Paco Rabanne.

Guests emerged from a tunnel into a cocoon-like room in the basement of the Palais de Tokyo that was bathed in changing light, adding an otherworldly glow to his futuristic lineup of skimpy dresses in a patchwork of different textures.

Working off a base of ‘80s couture tropes — think pouf skirts, swagged hemlines and oversize bows — he spliced midriffs with contrasting materials to create a snatched waist. 

Paco Rabanne RTW Fall 2022
Paco Rabanne RTW Fall 2022
Paco Rabanne RTW Fall 2022
At times, Dossena experimented with tone-on-tone mélanges, like a gray tweed that morphed into a speckled chenille knit. At others he indulged in the frisson of cutting and pasting seemingly mismatched elements, like a deeply slit orange skirt with a pink mohair tube top trimmed with a curved silver plate at the chest. 

“I wanted to return to what I consider the essential values of Paco Rabanne: a mix of the conceptual and the intellectual with something very sensual and feminine,” the designer said during a preview. “They are like super heroes, or cyber heroes, in the mix of colors and textures.”

Paco Rabanne RTW Fall 2022
Paco Rabanne RTW Fall 2022
Paco Rabanne RTW Fall 2022
Paco Rabanne RTW Fall 2022
Paco Rabanne RTW Fall 2022
Paco Rabanne RTW Fall 2022
Paco Rabanne RTW Fall 2022
Some of the dresses were as easy to wear as a sweater. Others had a more opulent feel, in particular the dresses and skirts made from the house’s signature chainmail, which was pleated and ruffled in a technical feat that marked a departure for the Space Age label.

After months of sensory deprivation, this visual feast was all the dopamine boost required.

