Petar Petrov RTW Fall 2022

It was a return to Paris for Vienna-based Petar Petrov, who last presented here two years ago. He had been planning on a runway show, but scaled back in January when several of his team members came down with coronavirus.

Petrov wanted to stay true to his codes but make the collection more directional, he said during a presentation, offering a range of styling options with clothes that can be adapted whatever the occasion. “The person is more present,” he said. “You’re not hiding behind the clothes. It’s cool and easy but a bit more sexy. Clothes need to be a little bit more grounded after this time.”

A strong range of outerwear options went from classic, well-crafted masculine wool overcoats to ’60s-inspired shearling pieces and padded jackets — stuffed with wool to avoid man-made fibers — to match his slinky wrap dresses.

Crafted from stretch silk, these versatile pieces were worked in earthy tones or in a print reprising the motifs of the knitwear that underpinned the collection. When it came to knits, there was also a selection of body-hugging ribbed silk pieces with asymmetric cutout details and high buttoned choker collars, summing up Petrov’s sensual yet versatile and wearable ethos for the season.

His pants and tailoring were true to the slimline silhouette, while Japanese denim pieces — introduced a year ago — sat low on the hips. Other standouts included a black leather dress with cap sleeves and an integrated belt that allowed it to be worn in several ways and a dress in burnished yellow velvet with a V back and tie details.

Petrov, who was born in Ukraine, was thinking of concrete ways to help the flood of refugees arriving in EU countries. “We have job openings, maybe we can provide employment for people arriving,” he suggested. “We should focus on keeping going, protecting our way of life.”