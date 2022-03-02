×
Pressiat RTW Fall 2022

A collection for the club kids.

Vincent Garnier Pressiat is staking his claim as the collection for club kids, and set out to make his second off-calendar outing a capital E event.

Models attacked the catwalk with aplomb and sashayed — nay, slayed — down the runway for the cheering crowd.

Pressiat looked once again to his glam rock inspirations and went all in on the strong-shouldered silhouette of the season. A white dress that incorporated a feathered top and back zip was striking, as were a red coat with a wrap belt and a purple jacket with a hidden back zipper — but what they had in style they lacked in strong tailoring.

It felt a bit ironic that these outerwear standouts are items that are meant to be checked at the door, taken off to reveal body-hugging pieces tugging a bit too tightly and dresses cut low enough on the backside to give plenty of cheek, no undergarments necessary. Good thing though, a pair were spilling out of a jacket pocket.

Accessorized with ’90s-style fuzzy hats and oversized shoes covered in fake snow, Pressiat is ready for an all-night party. While he hones his technique, it’s clear he already has his fans.

