Prune Goldschmidt RTW Fall 2022

Prune Goldschmidt carried forward her house codes of accessible luxury this season, and offered looks of high-necked blouses, coordinating separates that present as dresses, high-waisted trousers and slimming ‘70s-inspired blazers.

The Bordeaux-based designer takes great care to balance her bourgeois instincts with a touch of sass, reinterpreting the classic toile pattern with a modern woman — but instead of tending to a cow she is riding a motorbike — on silk circle skirts and leggings. Traditional Loden coats are given a sleek update with a leather and brass buckle collar, and striped shirts are slightly shrunken for a just-borrowed-from-my-kid vibe.

Goldschmidt has brought on alumni from Chloé and Kenzo to build out the brand. But the mother of five spoke of the difficulty of getting buyers on board her wide size range, which goes up to 46. “When I walk into a shop, I hear women looking for larger sizes, but for women who wear more than [a size] 40 there is nothing in the luxury industry. I really want to change that, but it’s up to the buyers. They need to see [the clientele] is there,” she said. With her creative touch creating elevated and eminently wearable basics, her message is sure to resonate.