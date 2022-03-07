Rianna + Nina RTW Fall 2022

The bouncy, bouyant and bright Rianna + Nina aesthetic stayed true in its fall lineup, titled Kosmima. The Greek word for jewelry was a jumping off point for this gem-colored collection. Designer Rianna Kounou used her well-honed treasure hunting techniques to source vintage fabrics. This time Gustav Zumsteg’s Abraham brand bold print silks — a favorite of Cristóbal Balenciaga, Hubert de Givenchy and Yves Saint Laurent in the 1970s — were melded with vintage kimono fabric and transformed into loose caftans and robes.

Kounou worked with knits for the first time, creating short and long wrap cardigans as well as a combination dress with a sweater top and contrasting sleeves and skirt. Another first was quilted pieces, rendered in reversible coats.

The brand, fresh off newfound fame as a “And Just Like That” and “Emily in Paris” fave, debuted belts this season, as well as hand-laid brooches in Swarovski crystals. To call them brooches isn’t exactly accurate — larger than an iPhone Pro they function more like wearable art pieces. The brand has also increased its menswear, which now amounts to about 30 percent of its offering.

This season’s prints were inspired by Greek jewelry, and in a bit of synergy, Greek jewelry brand Lalaounis created a capsule collection based on Kounou’s prints. It all comes full circle in the Rianna + Nina world.