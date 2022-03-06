Rokh RTW Fall 2022

When stepping out to face the day feels like gearing up for a fight, you could do worse than the fierce tailoring on offer at Rokh.

The sneaker that came with every look best embodied what designer Rok Hwang intended for the “Hometown Hero” his fall collection is named after. Assembled from sharply cut panels that split apart when moving, they were more wearable sculpture than casual footwear.

“My mother always wore these really sharp suits to go to work every day but she wore them with sneakers,” he said, noting that this combination and wearing sneakers for all occasions, for work or play, had come to embody feminine confidence.

Tailoring, precise and well executed, has always been a successful avenue for Hwang, and this iteration was no exception. Out came trenchcoats, jackets, shirting and oversized slacks in a palette of classic neutrals, dotted with varsity-style bright touches and a bit of sparkle.

But it’s not just the assembled silhouettes that make his label an attractive proposition — it’s how they can be broken down into individual items, with multiple wear exemplified by cropped parkas that could be transformed into longer versions as weather and trends mandate.

Paired with the aforementioned sneakers, it amounted to one of his strongest collections yet. As Hwang prepares to move his studio to Paris in the next weeks, this bodes well for his next steps.