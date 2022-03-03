×
Thursday's Digital Daily: March 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Luxury Brands Should Brace for Long-term Consequences of Putin’s War

Fashion

Dior Rewrites the Luxury Rule Book With Renovated Paris Flagship

Business

Ralph Lauren’s Howard Smith Resigns After Personal Conduct Allegations

Situationist RTW Fall 2022

The Georgian brand had a powerful political message and strong collection.

Situationist sent a powerful political message in its fashion film, a collage of various videos of the war raging in Ukraine, maps of the region — including of the brand’s homeland Georgia — and the fall collection. At the end, a screen showed words being typed out to say: “Every day Russia keeps bombing Ukraine, killing dozens of innocent people or forcing them to flee from their homeland. Every day in Georgia illegal borderization takes place by Russian occupation forces. THIS IS WAR!”

For fall, the gender-fluid collection was about half the size as usual, to concentrate on the brand’s core elements, which were reworked and elevated, explained Davit Giorgadze, creative director and cofounder of Situationist. “The new direction is to be very grown up,” he said.

Situationist RTW Fall 2022
Situationist RTW Fall 2022
Situationist RTW Fall 2022
In keeping with that, designer and cofounder Irakli Rusadze presented high-skilled tailoring in this sleek, handcrafted lineup that was both diverse and versatile. He fashioned denim for the first time into trousers with an architectural silhouette, twisted with a built-in fabric belt wrapping upward from low on one waist. For another look, a cobalt blue bodysuit peeped out from a cropped violet sweater and brown leather skirt. A long black, fitted coat seconded as a dress.

Situationist RTW Fall 2022
Situationist RTW Fall 2022
Situationist RTW Fall 2022
Situationist RTW Fall 2022
Situationist RTW Fall 2022
Situationist RTW Fall 2022
Situationist RTW Fall 2022
Situationist RTW Fall 2022
Situationist RTW Fall 2022
Situationist RTW Fall 2022
Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

