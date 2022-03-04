Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2022

During a presentation for her fall 2022 collection, Victoria Beckham started off by talking about someone else’s.

“Were you at Saint Laurent? I was there and I loved it, it made me dream again.…I wanted everything,” she said, pining for the runway experience for her own brand again, too, perhaps as soon as September.

In the meantime, she had other news: the launch of her new handbag collection. “We’ve had bags before, but this season, there was a real strategy…every single detail has been considered,” she said, pointing to a chic, apple green squishy clutch. “That strap is inspired by a watch David gave me when I won the OBE,” she said of the gold link handle.

The fall clothing collection was similarly purposeful, with military-inspired cargo jackets and skirts; cocooning oversize outerwear; sleek racing stripe knits, body-con catsuits, dresses and over-the-knee boots, with touches of print in poppy flower or swirl pattern silk shirts and column dresses.

“The girl this season, she knows who she is, she’s a superhero,” said Beckham, standing in teetering neon orange heels as models came out.

She also debuted a new VB logo rendered in quilting on an oversize orange coat, in printed mesh pieces and on denim.

Body-con dresses were also a strong reaffirmation of the Beckham brand DNA, going back to the Aughts, which are reverberating in fashion again. (The former Spice Girl launched her line in 2008.) With unexpected texture and interest, a clingy, muddy-brown, seamed ribbed knit dress with organza cutaway sections and hidden sequins was a strong look, as was a burgundy seamed knit dress with panels of fuchsia sequins.

In a new strategy, the brand has consolidated its fashion offer under a single Victoria Beckham label. The Victoria Victoria Beckham and mainline collections have been blended, with a new average price point of around 550 pounds, compared with the 900 pounds of the old mainline collection, putting the clothing more in the advanced contemporary realm.

The brand has worked on sourcing, supply chain and manufacturing to ensure that the quality of the collection remains the same.

The new-look Victoria Beckham collection made its debut with the pre-spring 2022 collection.