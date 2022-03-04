Zuhair Murad RTW Fall 2022

Zuhair Murad has a nearly photographic memory. He swoops up visuals from his travels and research, mixes them all up and then distills them back into his designs. For his latest collection, he borrowed the codes of tribal embroideries and created his own version, hand-stitched onto cashmere capes and printed onto organza. The dresses felt light for a fall collection, but Murad envisioned them to work together in layers in case of chilly climes.

He borrowed disco codes for eveningwear, and reimagined them in swingy sequins and velvet. A particular showstopper was a shimmering Lurex dress in sunset shades that wouldn’t look out of place at Studio 54 — or the modern red carpet for that matter. Zuhair is always a fave of the Hollywood set, and to that end he had taffeta gowns at the ready in bright emerald and Pantone color of the year periwinkle.

“King Richard” actress Saniyya Sidney wore Murad to last Sunday’s SAG Awards to rave reviews. At just 15 years old, she’s representative of the younger client base that has recently discovered the brand. The house says Murad is conscious to offer a range from sexy to schoolmarm, including a prim day dress with a demure velvet bow.

As always, Murad offers up a glamorous grab bag for all ages.