Seivson RTW Fall 2022

The designer contrasted sexy cutout dresses with heavily layered looks accented with deconstruction.

Tzu Chin Shen combined her signature cutouts with layered outerwear, long skirts and frayed denim for fall, mixing sex appeal with nearly full-body coverage. She stacked trenchcoats in contrasting colors over one another — beige with blue or tan with ivory — while also layering vests and jackets over longer coats. There was a strong deconstruction element, with jeans chopped into tiny miniskirts or tube tops, and sweater sleeves frayed at the wrists. She flipped MA-1 bomber jackets upside down so they hung low off the shoulders, the sleeves nearly reaching the models’ knees.

Shen contrasted her heavily layered looks with slinky dresses featuring thigh-high slits and asymmetric cutouts, as well as with mesh trousers and shirt jackets. She also turned out a few simple unisex looks, such as long coats, wide-legged shorts and patchwork bomber jackets. She closed out the show with some new takes on puffer jackets, including an ankle-length hoop dress in white with a delicate blue floral print.

