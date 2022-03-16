Seivson RTW Fall 2022

Tzu Chin Shen combined her signature cutouts with layered outerwear, long skirts and frayed denim for fall, mixing sex appeal with nearly full-body coverage. She stacked trenchcoats in contrasting colors over one another — beige with blue or tan with ivory — while also layering vests and jackets over longer coats. There was a strong deconstruction element, with jeans chopped into tiny miniskirts or tube tops, and sweater sleeves frayed at the wrists. She flipped MA-1 bomber jackets upside down so they hung low off the shoulders, the sleeves nearly reaching the models’ knees.

Shen contrasted her heavily layered looks with slinky dresses featuring thigh-high slits and asymmetric cutouts, as well as with mesh trousers and shirt jackets. She also turned out a few simple unisex looks, such as long coats, wide-legged shorts and patchwork bomber jackets. She closed out the show with some new takes on puffer jackets, including an ankle-length hoop dress in white with a delicate blue floral print.