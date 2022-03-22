×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: Mach 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: What Is Metaverse Fashion Week? The Decentraland Event’s Creator, Producer Explain

Business

Europe’s Big C-suite Reshuffle Sees Gintzburger, Testa Take New Roles

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: The New Power Suit

Tao RTW Fall 2022

The designer used myriad textures and patterns to create sweet yet bold, layered looks.

View Gallery 44 Photos
View Gallery 44 Photos
Tao RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Tao

Tao Kurihara described her latest collection as an “extravagant mix of textiles,” writing in her show notes that she aimed to “express strength through the mix of different patterns and textures.” In a mini show at the Comme des Garçons headquarters in Tokyo, the designer presented an offering of long, voluminous pieces in combined florals, gingham, checks and batik prints.

The overall look was an eclectic balance of innocent country girl and urban bohemian. Kurihara layered gingham dresses with sheer frocks, floral smocks and jacquard outerwear. Warm, bright shades of red, purple and gold contrasted with bold black accents to balance out the sweet florals, while embroidery added extra depth. Other textures came in the form of layered ruffles, cable knits, ribbons, tiered lace and shearling trim on puffer jackets.

Collection Gallery 44 Photos
Tao RTW Fall 2022
Tao RTW Fall 2022
Tao RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

As the show progressed, so did the clothes, becoming more and more experimental. In the final several looks Kurihara eschewed color altogether, relying instead on texture to create contrast. Layers of mixed textiles in black, white and ivory came together in tea length, gathered skirts and padded blanket coats.

Tao RTW Fall 2022 44 Photos
Tao RTW Fall 2022
Tao RTW Fall 2022
Tao RTW Fall 2022
Tao RTW Fall 2022
Tao RTW Fall 2022
Tao RTW Fall 2022
Tao RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad