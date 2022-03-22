Tao RTW Fall 2022

Tao Kurihara described her latest collection as an “extravagant mix of textiles,” writing in her show notes that she aimed to “express strength through the mix of different patterns and textures.” In a mini show at the Comme des Garçons headquarters in Tokyo, the designer presented an offering of long, voluminous pieces in combined florals, gingham, checks and batik prints.

The overall look was an eclectic balance of innocent country girl and urban bohemian. Kurihara layered gingham dresses with sheer frocks, floral smocks and jacquard outerwear. Warm, bright shades of red, purple and gold contrasted with bold black accents to balance out the sweet florals, while embroidery added extra depth. Other textures came in the form of layered ruffles, cable knits, ribbons, tiered lace and shearling trim on puffer jackets.

As the show progressed, so did the clothes, becoming more and more experimental. In the final several looks Kurihara eschewed color altogether, relying instead on texture to create contrast. Layers of mixed textiles in black, white and ivory came together in tea length, gathered skirts and padded blanket coats.