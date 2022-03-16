×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 16, 2022

New Heights and Maximalist Touch Elevated Accessories at Paris Fashion Week

Printemps Rebrands as It Targets Return to Profitability

U.K. Bans Luxury Sales to Russia, Slaps New Tariffs on Imports, Vodka

Yoke RTW and Men’s Fall 2022

A Tokyo newcomer, Norio Terada kicked off fashion week with a strong showing of relaxed yet elegant fall staples.

Yoke RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Yoke

For his first participation in Tokyo Fashion Week, Norio Terada set up a “one-hour gallery” on the runway, merging the worlds of art and fashion. When the show started, the soundtrack consisted of a prerecorded announcement describing the brand, the artists who inspired the collection and the works on display. The models walked as if meandering through a museum, sometimes stopping to look at the art, overtaking each other, or even getting a bit too close and being told off by gallery staff.

Terada took his inspiration for the season from the works of influential Abstract Expressionists, particularly Clyfford Still, as well as Mark Rothko and Barnett Newman. In addition to abstract prints and motifs on some pieces, he created subtle depth with contrasting textures of the same hue, such as black jackets made with both wool and quilted nylon sections. Additional warmth came from cozy cable knits and faux shearling.

The silhouettes were relaxed and comfortable, but with an elegance ideal for fall: straight-legged trousers, long cardigans and roomy outerwear. Terada combined these in unconventional ways that emphasized layering while letting each piece speak for itself. He put bib-like knit vests over camp coats, knit cardigans over trenchcoats and sweaters on top of pullovers. Wide, long scarves accessorized many of the looks and provided an additional layer of color to the deep greens, reds, blues and neutrals.

