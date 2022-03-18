×
Friday's Digital Daily: March 18, 2022

Tiffany & Co. CEO Anthony Ledru Outlines Plans to Modernize Historic Jeweler

De Beers' Stephen Lussier on Diamonds, Dreams and the Economy of Desire

Welcome to Savile Row, Hollywood

Yoshio Kubo RTW Fall 2022

Eschewing a traditional show, the designer instead presented one-off conceptual pieces made by a digital fashion factory.

Rather than a traditional commercial collection, Yoshio Kubo chose to use his latest Tokyo Fashion Week presentation to show a series of one-of-a-kind conceptual pieces that explored the relationship between wind and fabric. Using lightweight, high-density, water-resistant nylon and polyester, he created bulbous, almost animal-like shapes that were inflated from within or caught the breeze and took shape with the models’ movement.

One dress consisted of a massively oversized MA-1 bomber jacket with two horn-like protrusions wrapping around from the back to above the model’s shoulders. Another long, full-skirted gown had massive, air-filled sleeves that created a striking power stance. A third had a wing-like attachment at the back of a vest, giving it Batman-like vibes.

Yoshio Kubo RTW Fall 2022
Yoshio Kubo RTW Fall 2022
Yoshio Kubo RTW Fall 2022
Of the eight looks he showed, seven were created by “digital fashion factory” X-couture, which incorporated digitizations such as 3D modeling and NFTs. Kubo said he will release some of the one-off pieces for sale to the public beginning April.

Yoshio Kubo RTW Fall 2022
Yoshio Kubo RTW Fall 2022
Yoshio Kubo RTW Fall 2022
Yoshio Kubo RTW Fall 2022
Yoshio Kubo RTW Fall 2022
Yoshio Kubo RTW Fall 2022
Yoshio Kubo RTW Fall 2022
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

