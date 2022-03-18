Yoshio Kubo RTW Fall 2022

Rather than a traditional commercial collection, Yoshio Kubo chose to use his latest Tokyo Fashion Week presentation to show a series of one-of-a-kind conceptual pieces that explored the relationship between wind and fabric. Using lightweight, high-density, water-resistant nylon and polyester, he created bulbous, almost animal-like shapes that were inflated from within or caught the breeze and took shape with the models’ movement.

One dress consisted of a massively oversized MA-1 bomber jacket with two horn-like protrusions wrapping around from the back to above the model’s shoulders. Another long, full-skirted gown had massive, air-filled sleeves that created a striking power stance. A third had a wing-like attachment at the back of a vest, giving it Batman-like vibes.

Of the eight looks he showed, seven were created by “digital fashion factory” X-couture, which incorporated digitizations such as 3D modeling and NFTs. Kubo said he will release some of the one-off pieces for sale to the public beginning April.