×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend February 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Frenzy: Finding Feminine Energy in the Latest Couture

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Fashion

Unpacking the Life and Times of Karl Lagerfeld

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Music informed much of the collection, with prints and patterns reflecting the sound waves of certain songs, or the ties on an Indian tabla drum.

View Gallery 36 Photos
View Gallery 36 Photos
Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Priya Ahluwalia channeled the sounds of her childhood into this polished and elegant co-ed show that took place in a baroque church (now a concert hall) near Westminster Abbey, weaving the music straight into the clothing, and into the production.

The British designer, whose family roots are in India and Nigeria, tapped a saxophonist and jazz pianist to perform live music by Bollywood, Afrobeat, soul and hip hop greats including Lauryn Hill, Luther Vandross, Sade and Fela Kuti.

Prints and patterns reflecting the sound waves of certain songs, or the ties on an Indian tabla drum.

Those waves, in various sizes and colors, washed over a chocolate miniskirt and a bright blue belted trouser suit, or as smudgy, low-key patterns on a denim jacket or mohair twinset.

The designer also drew from the style and stage looks of Hill and Sade, working bright stripes into a long-sleeved backless body suit, or mixing up hot, saturated shades — magenta, orange and hot pink — into a gutsy belted coat, a long gown with a flouncy neckline and cuffs, or sensual, curve-hugging knit dresses.

Denim, made with recycled cotton, was inspired by Hill, and came as a short hoodie dress with diagonal panels and an asymmetrical hemline.

A long and slim fishtail denim skirt with a train may have proven difficult for the model to maneuver on the runway, but it looked spectacular paired with a shrunken denim jacket.

Collection Gallery 36 Photos
Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023
Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023
Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

Ahluwalia added a few more high notes to this collection with branded footwear, eyewear, large silver “A” buckles on belts and tiny, tinkling A-shaped charms dangling from the edges of a cutout black minidress.   

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad