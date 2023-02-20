×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend February 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

JW Anderson RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Moncler Motors Ahead With Artsy Mercedes-Benz Collaboration

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Daniel Lee is taking Burberry into uncharted territory with more zingy color, and faux fur, than it has seen in its 167-year history.

View Gallery 55 Photos
View Gallery 55 Photos
Burberry RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Daniel Lee heard the call of the wild for his Burberry debut, which was bristling with faux fur, more trapper hats than Davy Crockett could have dreamed of, and a garden of rose prints and embellishments. 

Lee, who joined Burberry last October, had recently begun dropping hints about the direction he planned to take, although there were still a few surprises in store at Monday night’s show.

The trench campaign he released two weeks ago was an ode to London, British creatives and the protective powers of the Burberry trench. Last week he sent show guests the lyrics to a song called “I’ll Keep You Warm,” by the London rapper John Glacier. 

At Monday night’s show, there were trays of hot toddies and hot chocolate, while seats were covered in thick blankets and the front row gift was a hot water bottle wrapped in Burberry check fabric.

Yards and yards more checks then exploded onto the catwalk in wild color combinations and covered blanket coats, kilts, tights, stretchy shirts and bombers. 

In its nearly 170 years in business Burberry has never seen so much vibrant color. Gone are the Riccardo Tisci days of beige, and in their place are pairings of purple and green; orange and pink; burgundy and white in the shape of checks, diamonds and roses.

Lee, no stranger to luxury brand revival, said he lifted ideas from Burberry’s “old fabric books that have been around for 100 years from the old English mills.” 

Beauty Gallery 21 Photos
Backstage at Burberry RTW Fall 2023
Backstage at Burberry RTW Fall 2023
Backstage at Burberry RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

He added a bright yellow duck print to the mix, just because “I find it very British. It makes me think of the park and Burberry is an outdoors brand associated with the rain and protection. And the brand is about functionality,” he said.

All of that buzzy color — including Donald Duck yellow — spilled onto new bag and shoe styles, faux fur scarves and trapper hats, categories that Burberry is hoping to pump up in the next years. 

The company’s chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd, who hired Lee and called him a rare talent with a knack for dreaming up bestsellers, wants to double the overall leather goods business, including footwear, as he nudges Burberry toward 5 billion pounds in sales in the long term.   

Lee said he “loves making bags” and has been spending a lot of time at Burberry’s prototype factory outside Florence. He said he’s excited to develop a “narrative” for the bags in particular because Burberry doesn’t have a big history in the category. 

His designs were miles from the prim leather classics that Burberry has been selling so far and ranged from a deep purple hobo style to boxy leather ones edged in fur, or with raccoon-style tails dangling from the straps. One looked like an upside-down bearskin swiped from the British Foot Guards who protect the monarch. 

On the footwear front there were outdoorsy boots with rugged soles, and more delicate styles sprouting fur from all angles. 

Burberry RTW Fall 2023 55 Photos
Burberry RTW Fall 2023
Burberry RTW Fall 2023
Burberry RTW Fall 2023
Burberry RTW Fall 2023
Burberry RTW Fall 2023
Burberry RTW Fall 2023
Burberry RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

It’s a whole new frontier for Burberry and while Lee’s vision still has to come into focus, he’s made a gutsy move taking the brand into uncharted territory. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad